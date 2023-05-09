By Lee Trewhela - Local Democracy Reporting Service
PA23/02520: Sandway, a private family camping association since before 1935, has asked for annual continuation permission to use land at Kingsway, near Torpoint, for 20 tents between April 1 and September 30. The site has ties with Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council and comes under the auspice of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park.
In the early 1900s the tents began as bell tents situated in the Minnadhu at Kingsand and were then moved onto hard standings following the Second World War. The site is situated on the foreshore between Kingsand and Fort Picklecombe and comprises 20 timber-framed, canvas- covered tents, which are passed through the family generations with many tents being owned by the same people who first came to the campsite as children over 50 years ago.
The applicant states: “This site provides a financial support to the council but all maintenance and upkeep of the campsite is funded from within the Sandway Camping Association. We believe also that the campsite is the best use for this land and without it being there the land and surrounding buildings, which are steeped in history, would fall into disrepair and become an eyesore along the coastline.”