A NEW film from Historic England is shining a spotlight on the Cornish fishing village of Polperro, uncovering the extraordinary story of how its people, traditions and identity are woven together through a simple yet symbolic garment – the fishermen’s knitted jumper.
The film follows Gareth Powell, Historic England’s ‘Missing Pieces’ project officer, as he explores the harbour village and delves into the remarkable history of the ‘knitfrock’, a hand-knitted jumper once essential to the lives of local fishing families.
Lovingly crafted by wives, mothers and daughters, these jumpers were far more than clothing. Each carried distinctive stitch patterns unique to individual families. If tragedy struck at sea, the designs could be used to identify fishermen and return them to their loved ones – a poignant reminder of the close bond between community and coast.
At the Polperro Harbour Heritage Museum, itself a Grade II listed former fish factory, Gareth met museum director Paul Dyer.
Surrounded by photographs and artefacts from centuries past, Paul reflected: “The photographs and the stories we have, it’s a snapshot of 250 years of real life in a real Cornish village.”
Delving into the 1851 census and archive photographs, Gareth traced the history of one of Polperro’s best-known families, the Jolliffs. Generations of Jolliffs lived and worked in the village, and historic images capture family matriarch Jane Jolliff knitting on the cliffs while keeping watch for returning boats.
The craft has endured through the years, with Jane’s descendant Tina Cowen completing one of the last knitfrocks in Polperro. She proudly shows Gareth the jumper in the film, symbolising both continuity and cultural heritage.
These garments not only kept fishermen warm at sea but also embodied the fabric of village life, linking individuals to their homes, their families and the rugged Cornish coastline. Many of the cottages and workshops once inhabited by families like the Jolliffs still stand in Polperro today, their stories interlaced with the knitfrock tradition.
Reflecting on the project, Gareth said: “There are stories that connect us all, in towns, villages and houses, just like yours. By linking them to listed places we can make sure that the histories of those communities live on.”
“It’s been a privilege to discover Polperro’s fascinating history and to meet some amazing people who have generously shared their time and their stories with me. By sharing those stories on the Missing Pieces Project, I hope we’ve encouraged more people to get to know this beautiful village and its distinctive character.”
The film is part of Historic England’s wider Missing Pieces Project, which invites the public to contribute their own seaside stories and memories. People are encouraged to share photographs, audio recordings, drawings or written recollections of the places that mean the most to them, from maritime traditions to mid-century coastal landmarks.
Every memory, organisers say, adds another thread to the rich tapestry of England’s coastal heritage, ensuring the histories of seaside communities like Polperro are preserved for future generations.
Contributions can be made online at historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
