A HISTORIC event steeped in tradition is set to return to a North Cornwall town after a decade of absence.
The Beating of the Bounds, a tradition which is believed to have a history stretching back to Anglo-Saxon times, is held every five years in Bodmin.
However, the proposed 2020 event was cancelled due to restrictions in place owing to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that the last Beating of the Bounds took place in 2015, when it was called for by Cllr Andy Coppin during his term as mayor.
After becoming dormant as the centuries passed, the traditional game, which sees participants walking an 18 mile route while carrying a ball, was revived in 1865/66 by William Robert Hicks, who was the then mayor of the town and the superintendent of St Lawrence’s Asylum in addition to being a renowned humourist. The tradition has since been revived on several occasions since.
The game is started by the mayor of Bodmin by throwing a silver ball into a body of water known as the "Salting Pool". There are no teams and the hurl follows a set route. The aim is to carry the ball from the Salting Pool via the old A30, along Callywith Road, then through Castle Street, Church Square and Honey Street to finish at the Turret Clock in Fore Street. The participant carrying the ball when it reaches the turret clock will receive a £10 reward from the mayor.
The Beating of the Bounds custom took place in the past to check the parish and property boundaries and to ensure the neighbours didn’t encroach on land that wasn’t rightfully theirs and they are often associated with Ascension Day; at Bodmin the participants walk around the boundary in springtime, usually April or May.
However, since its revival it has traditionally been organised by the Rotary Club of Bodmin, in tandem with Bodmin Lions and Bodmin Town Council with participants who sign up usually raising sponsorship money which goes to local good causes.
At a full town council meeting to discuss the budget, the mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn declared that the beating of the bounds will return in 2025.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “In the mayor’s announcements, the mayor, Cllr Liz Ahearn called for the return of Beating of the Bounds to take place in 2025. Beating of the Bounds is a historic custom that goes back hundreds of years and takes place every five years, when traditionally the Mayor of Bodmin calls for the event to go ahead.
“It usually takes place in spring and involves walking approximately 13 miles around the parish boundary. The event was unable to go ahead in 2020, which means 2025 will be 10 years since it last took place.
“The event is organised by the Rotary Club with the support of the Lions Club and the council. It is a great opportunity for all three organisations to come together for the benefit of the town. We are eager to start planning next year’s event.”