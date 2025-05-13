A CORNISH paramedic from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) will drive an epic 7,000 miles in aid of a cancer charity which has supported him in his own battle with the disease.
Richard Mellor, a paramedic and operations officer who provides emergency care within his local community, will be taking on a once in a lifetime wild camping road trip, starting in his hometown of Bodmin and ending at the most northern point in Europe reached by road in Nordkapp, Norway, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides supportive services, specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.
The trip in his electric car will cover 7,000 miles travelling through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, lasting just over three weeks.
Richard hopes to raise £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, who has supported him for nearly seven years since his cancer diagnosis.
Richard Mellor, operations officer at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “When I was diagnosed with cancer, everything stopped. The cancer dominated everything and I forgot to keep living. My life was just getting through each day and I felt I couldn’t make any plans for the future. Many people have a bucket list that they intend to do ‘one day’, but before you realise, that day has passed.
“I want to do this road trip to show that, even after multiple operations and during extended cancer treatment, you can still live your dreams. Macmillan supported me through my lowest points and showed me that life is worth living. I hope to raise funds to help them to help others who are starting on their own journeys.”
To support Richard and Macmillan Cancer Support, donate via the JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/richard-mellor-1