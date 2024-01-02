A WOODLAND in Liskeard has re-opened to the public following the completion of its last round of conservation thinning.
It was said that the thinning in Highwood has taken longer due to the UK having one of the wettest autumns on record.
Phil Sturgeon, chair of Protect Earth who manages Highwood, has said there are a few more logs to be removed but the team from Protect Earth will be focusing on improving the walkability of the trails, improving drainage, and making the place more welcoming to people and wildlife.
Additionally, there is more minor forestry work to be completed such as removing another area of small conifers to make way for native trees but no further large forestry operations are going to be considered for the next five years — allowing the woodland to develop and recover.
Following this, the woodland is now open for public use and Protect Earth are encouraging locals and visitors to enjoy the woods throughout the winter months.
There is a new information board which has information about what the team at Protect Earth are up to including new benches which are due to be installed and potential planning for a community orchard.