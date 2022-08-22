“Many of them have coped with huge personal challenges and I am delighted to see them being rewarded today. We are one of the smallest school Sixth Forms in Cornwall and yet our students are now ready and willing to take their places on the world stage. They are confident to stand heads and shoulders with the best and have the necessary skills and expertise to flourish in their chosen careers. Best of luck to the next generation of lawyers, scientists, physiotherapists, teachers, musicians, nurses and so much more.