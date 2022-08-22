Higher than normal number of students apply for university
Torpoint Community College students are pictures collecting their A Level results. Pictures: Andy Campfield
Staff at Torpoint Community College gave a huge congratulations to all students who collected their A Level and CAMTEC results on Thursday, August 18.
This particular cohort of students experienced periods of remote learning during the pandemic, an array of changes to the content of their subject courses and experienced formal public examinations for the first time in the summer of 2022 due to their GCSE examinations being cancelled as a result of COVID-19 in 2020.
Many students will be celebrating some superb achievements with a higher than normal number of students applying for places at university. Seventy-five per cent of this year group applied for a place at university with a significant number achieving their first choice. The college is proud that all students are either continuing studying in further education, taking up employment through apprenticeships or joining the Armed Forces. Many students reached or exceeded their target grades and should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.
The college is delighted for the students and the head of Sixth Form John Golding said: “At the end of another very challenging year, I am incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing Sixth Form with such wonderful students, parents and staff. This cohort of young people have shown remarkable resilience and positivity to keep working hard in the most difficult of situations.
“Many of them have coped with huge personal challenges and I am delighted to see them being rewarded today. We are one of the smallest school Sixth Forms in Cornwall and yet our students are now ready and willing to take their places on the world stage. They are confident to stand heads and shoulders with the best and have the necessary skills and expertise to flourish in their chosen careers. Best of luck to the next generation of lawyers, scientists, physiotherapists, teachers, musicians, nurses and so much more.
“The college would like to thank each and every student for working so hard over the last two years and also thank the parents and carers of our students who have given them such unwavering support. The college Leadership Team would also like to thank each member of staff for going the extra mile to support our students.”
