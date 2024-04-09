A NUMBER of towns and villages up and down the Cornish coastline have been subjected to flooding today following high tides and stormy weather.
Nine flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency yesterday to areas including Bude, Perranporth, Newquay Harbour and Mawgan Porth, the North Cornwall coast from Lands End to Chapel Porth.
Also Port Quinn, Port Isaac, Port Gaverne, Flexbury, Widmouth Bay, Trebarwith Strand and Boscastle, the South Cornwall coast at Mounts Bay Fowey, Looe and Seaton, Lostwithiel, Polperro Harbour, Mousehole, Praa Sands and Porthleven, the South Cornwall coast from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head River Camel including Padstow, Rock, Sladesbridge.
In some areas the high tides were expected to be 300mm or more higher than predicted due to weather conditions.