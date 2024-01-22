Dan Ryan, head of Higher Education at the Eden Project, said: “We hope that this new Centre for Excellence will help revolutionise regenerative agricultural practices in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Not only will it benefit local farmers and growers, it will contribute to a greener, more prosperous future for the region in a way that sees us all working with, for and as part of nature. We are hugely excited to host this within our new Growing Point nursery and to collaborate to make positive strides in this sector.”