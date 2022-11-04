High Sheriff visits refurbished lookout
The High Sheriff of Cornwall, Andrew Williams visited the National Coastwatch station at Polruan to formally open the newly refurbished lookout, and meet the dedicated volunteer watchkeepers who keep a safety watch along the coast.
Mr Williams met Ray Rigg, the station manager, John Helme the training manager, John Ridgeway and Brian Cook. He was impressed with the new-look station which has been re-roofed to keep the water out and fully refitted inside, with a grant from the Marjorie Barrie Polruan Bequest. The refit includes a new RADAR system which the station hosts on behalf of the Fowey Harbour Commissioners and Lord Wills has kindly allowed the station to mount a camera in his grounds to facilitate the view immediately under the cliff which has always been a blind spot.
As ever, the stunning views of the Fowey estuary and out to sea enable the watchkeepers to maintain a careful safety watch. Members of NCI Polruan’s 30 strong team keep shifts at the station in daylight hours throughout the year. The trained and experienced watchkeepers maintain a visual and listening watch for people or vessels in difficulties and liaise closely with His Majesty’s Coastguard, who in turn instigate rescue action when needed. NCI volunteers work very closely with HMCG, the RNLI and other emergency services to help save lives as sea and around the coast.
The High Sheriff has chosen NCI as one of his Charities for the year and has now visited all of the stations in Cornwall to meet volunteers and see their operations at first hand. He is very keen to raise awareness of the NCI in Cornwall, so help attract more volunteers and support fundraising. The Charity is staffed and managed by volunteers, and is entirely self-funded by public donations and sponsorship.
NCI Polruan is currently recruiting, For more information contact Ray Rigg on 07956 286270.
