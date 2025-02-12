HGV drivers in North Cornwall are set for extended driving times after upcoming road works enforce a diversion spanning more than 50-miles.
From March 3 until March 22 roadworks between Bodmin and Dobwalls will see the heavy vehicles diverted around 55 miles, adding a massive hour and fifteen minutes to their journey time.
The works, which will see National Highways carry out routine maintenance in the Glynn Valley between Bodmin and Dobwalls, are set to take place between 8pm and 6am during the 19 day period.
While there is an alternative route for small vehicles - via East Taphouse and Lostwithiel - heavier vehicles are set for a longer journey, likely causing delays and traffic on a number of roads.
HGV drivers will be diverted via the A38 and onto the A30 up to Launceston. Vehicles will then be taken off the dual carriageway to join the A388 towards Treburley, where they will continue until they reach Saltash. Finally, drivers will be redirected onto the A38 once more where they can finish their journey.