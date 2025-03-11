LISKEARD’S annual Community Champion awards saw six outstanding individuals and organisations recognised for their exceptional contributions to the town over the past year.
The annual ceremony, which took place at the Public Hall, was a heartwarming celebration of community spirit and dedication.
Town mayor, Councillor Christina Whitty, had the privilege of handing out certificates to those who had gone above and beyond in making a positive impact on Liskeard.
Each awardee was nominated by members of the community for their selfless efforts in various areas, including volunteering, fundraising and supporting local initiatives.
Among the recipients were father and son, Keiron and Owen Jewell. Keiron runs the 1st Liskeard Scouts, as well as supporting Liskeard Lions, the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion and the festive lights committee. Son Owen offers a helping hand along the way and was highlighted for his efforts.
There was also recognition for Barbara Rogers, who has been a volunteer for over 40 years with Cornwall Hospice Care in Liskeard, Kim Tolfrey, who was part of the Oars of Thunder crew that successfully rowed across the Atlantic earlier this year, Power Runs Cornwall, who are an inclusive and supportive team of runners who meet twice a week, and the East Cornwall Search & Rescue team, who are a team of unpaid volunteers that provide support to the statutory emergency services in the East of Cornwall.
In her speech, Cllr Whitty expressed her admiration for the awardees, saying: “These individuals are the heartbeat of our community. Their actions inspire us all, and it is a privilege to celebrate their incredible achievements today. They truly embody the spirit of Liskeard.”
The event, which was attended by family, friends, and fellow community members, highlighted the importance of volunteerism and the collective effort in making Liskeard a better place for all.