STEAMBOATS and singing voices are being stoked up today as Calstock hosts a swashbuckling weekend of music and merriment.
The Calstock Heritage Weekend runs from today (Friday, June 28) through to Sunday and promises three days of entertainment on the riverside.
With the focus on the history and culture surrounding life on and near the River Tamar, the festival will include Morris Dancing, Sea Shanties, local history, heritage walks, and activities in the Village Hall and on the Green.
Steamboats and a classic sailing boat are set to pay a visit, and there’ll be cream teas to enjoy at the Village Hall, with the chance for dancing at a family friendly Ceilidh on the Sunday night.
Friday, June 28 — 7.30pm to 10.30pm
Kit Hillbillies at Calstock Village Hall
Saturday, June 29 — 10.30am to 4.30pm
Morris Dancing with Wreckers, Plymouth Clog and Plymouth Morris all day with Sea Shanties from Tavy Tars in the afternoon.
Sunday, June 30 — 10.30am to 4pm
Morris Dancing with Cat’s Eye, Lodestone and Old Town Twelves all day with Sea Shanties from The Last Watch in the afternoon
6pm (5.30pm doors open)
Family Friendly Nos Lowen (happy evening – aka Ceilidh) in the Village Hall lead by the fabulous Rubber Band