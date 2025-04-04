A HERITAGE sailing ship at Charlestown is to be dismantled with elements of her structure possibly being turned into public artworks.
The Charlestown Harbour business has announced that Kajsamoor has reached the end of her journey.
The two-masted gaff-rigged ketch has been in the heritage harbour since 2017. She ended up listing after storm damage to the harbour last year and, though refloated, she is no longer seaworthy.
The vessel was built in Norway in 1939 to carry coastal cargo in the cold waters of the North Sea and Arctic.
The veteran ship has been subject to irreversible structural deterioration but Charlestown Harbour is committed to honouring her legacy. After being dismantled, it is proposed that parts of the vessel will be recycled creatively.