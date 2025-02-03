Kilgoodh: Kil – nook, back, ridge; Goodh - Goose
what3words - ///symphony.foot.hems
Kilgoodh yw an hanow kyns rag an penn tir aswonys hedhyw avel Cape Cornwall. An hanow a styr ‘keyn goodh’, wosa furv an tir.
Kilgoodh is the former name of the headland known today as Cape Cornwall. The name means ‘goose back’, because of the shape of the land.
Yn terowel, y feu krysys bos Kilgoodh penn tir an moyha dhe’n west yn Kernow, mes lemmyn yth yw godhvedhys bos Penn An Wlas pella dhe’n west. Mes posek yw Kilgoodh hwath drefen y vos tron tir le may fet dew gorf bras a dhowr hag yth yw marnas onan a dhew gapys yn Ruvaneth Unys (Cape Wrath yn Alba yw an aral.)
It was originally believed that Kilgoodh was the most westerly point in Cornwall, but now it is known that Land’s End is further to the west. But Cape Cornwall is still important, because it is the point of land where two large bodies of water meet and is one of only two capes in the UK (the other is Cape Wrath in Scotland).
Y weds yth yw Tyller Ertach an Bys Balweyth Kernewek drefen y vos an lown a val sten kyns, argevrys gans Heinz dhe’n Trest Kenedhlek.
It is also a Cornish Mining World Heritage Site, being the site of a former tin mine, donated by Heinz to the National Trust.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com