As part of #LiskeardUnlocked, Liskeard Town Council are inviting the public to ‘Frame the Town’.

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to look out for the bright pink empty frames located around Liskeard which can be held up and looked through.

A spokesperson from the council said: “The frames help us to look at buildings or decorative details with fresh eyes.

“If you like the view, take a photo and post on social media with the tag #LiskeardUnlocked.”

The frames will be around from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17 during daylight hours.

“Many thanks to volunteers at the Liskerrett Community Centre for making the frames,” the spokesperson added.