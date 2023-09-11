Residents and visitors are being encouraged to look out for the bright pink empty frames located around Liskeard which can be held up and looked through.
A spokesperson from the council said: “The frames help us to look at buildings or decorative details with fresh eyes.
“If you like the view, take a photo and post on social media with the tag #LiskeardUnlocked.”
The frames will be around from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17 during daylight hours.
“Many thanks to volunteers at the Liskerrett Community Centre for making the frames,” the spokesperson added.