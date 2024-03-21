A church council has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for much-needed repairs to its clock.
The St Mellion with Pillaton Parochial Church Council are a charity which help to maintain two Grade I church buildings in the area which provide Christian worship to local people.
The council says it need to raise £10,000 to keep the village clock chiming.
It is said that the clock tower area has suffered water damage, resulting in the clock room floor and timer rotting – making it ‘unsafe’.
The water entry has been halted, however the area is now in need of repairs to get it back to its original state.
On the Go Fund Me page it is reported that a “temporary solution to allow the clock to be wound in the short term has been found but a permanent alternative needs to be put in place.”
Draft plans have been formed to potentially replace the rotten timber and extra support will be built into the wall to provide support.
So far £770 out of the £10,000 target has been raised.
To donate to the Go Fund Me page visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/clockroomfloor