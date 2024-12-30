RESIDENTS in Cornwall are being invited to get active with the help of Healthy Cornwall.
With turkeys devoured, mince pies munched, and chocolate boxes empty, many residents will be thinking about their new years resolutions.
Quitting smoking, being more physically active and eating healthily can all be a daunting prospect, but help is on hand in the form of Healthy Cornwall, which is hoping to help residents tick off those resolutions and live a happier, healthier lifestyle all year round.
Regardless of age and ability, the organisation offers a range of information, tools and advice covering these five key areas: weight management; healthy eating; physical activity; stopping smoking; and healthy pregnancy.
Sessions currently available through Healthy Cornwall include:
- Argyle FIT - Weight Loss Football League
- Digital Healthy Weight Programme
- Bitesize Digital Healthy Families Programme
- Free Kids Activity Clubs for Primary School Children
- Healthy Lifestyles Support and Weigh In Sessions
- Active Travel Social Prescribing and Support
- Walking for Health
- Bump to Buggy Walk
- Walks with Root Training ``
- Couch to 5K - Beginner Running Sessions
- Portside Fishing Community sessions
Healthy Cornwall also offers remote help including online healthy weight programmes for adults and families and its Smokefree text message service. Just text SMOKEFREE to 82228 to receive regular support before, during and after your quit attempt.
Residents can also join others in one of Healthy Cornwall’s Facebook groups, offering advice on healthy eating, getting active and quitting smoking.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: “We all know that making lifestyle changes can be difficult, especially at this time of year when the short days and bad weather make us want to hide indoors with a box of chocolates. This is why the team at Healthy Cornwall have tried to make it as easy as possible to access convenient healthy lifestyle programmes and advice, which is almost always free of charge. It only takes a few minutes to check out what’s available on the website and you never know, it might change your life!”
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, added: “The team at Healthy Cornwall do a fantastic job in making sure there is a wide range of help and support available for anyone who wants to set healthy lifestyle goals.
“Not only will these activities, drop-in sessions and programmes help with your physical health, they can also be a boost to your mental health as they often provide a chance to socialise and meet new people. So why not check out the website and let the team help you get the best start to 2025?”