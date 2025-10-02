The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is inviting people across the South West to take part in free community events this October to learn lifesaving CPR, as part of the annual Restart a Heart (RSAH) initiative.
Led by Resuscitation Council UK, the initiative raises awareness of cardiac arrests and equips people with the confidence and skills to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use a defibrillator. By learning these simple techniques, members of the public can play a vital role in improving survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
From October 13 to October 19, paramedics, emergency care assistants, volunteer community first responders, and colleagues from the Volunteering and Community Services team at SWASFT will deliver free, hands-on training sessions at venues across the region. Participants will have the chance to watch CPR demonstrations, practise on manikins, and learn how to locate and use a defibrillator in an emergency.
Everyone who completes a 15-minute CPR session will receive a certificate, but even a few minutes spent learning from the team will help towards increasing survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests across the South West.
Dave Wilmot, volunteering and community services officer at SWASFT, said: “Every minute matters when someone suffers a cardiac arrest, and knowing what to do can make the difference between life and death. A simple act like starting CPR or using a defibrillator can more than double a person’s chances of survival.
“With 80 per cent of cardiac arrests happening at home, it could be a friend or family member who urgently needs your help.
“Through Restart a Heart, we want to give people across our communities the skills and confidence to step in during those critical moments. These events are a chance for anyone to learn how to save a life, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to get involved.”
