A PIONEERING health move in Cornwall is set to be copied by the NHS across England.
The NHS in the county has been holding treatment and advice days in the community.
The first was staged in Camborne and the second has taken place at the Victory Hall in Roche.
The community appointment days have been held for people needing care for their feet.
A spokesperson said: “Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is leading the way in delivering more care on the doorstep, thanks to new podiatry community appointment days.
“The event in Roche and a summer session in Camborne are the first of their kind in the UK.
“The events aim to look at the prevention of serious illnesses in a holistic way. They hope to lower podiatry waiting times, bring care closer to home and improve access to services.
“People were invited from the trust’s podiatry waiting list to the community-based event at the Victory Hall. Over 100 people accepted the invite and were booked in for treatments and advice.
“As well as being a first in the UK, the events are set to be modelled nationally by NHS England.”
Podiatry professional lead Neil Smith, one of the organisers of the Roche event, said: “What we’re aiming to do is broaden our offering for our patients. They are offered an opportunity to be assessed by a podiatrist and visit various zones. Either a rehab rehabilitation zone or a musculoskeletal zone. Or they can just get general foot care advice.
“We have based it here in a community area because we’re trying to make it as accessible as possible for people to get to.”
Healthy Cornwall, Age UK and Diabetes UK representatives attended the Roche event as did various NHS teams.
A third event is planned for later in the year in North Cornwall.
