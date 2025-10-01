NEW research has found that millions of people across the UK are avoiding the dentist because of fear and anxiety. For many, that fear is so strong they won't even book an appointment.
The research from Bupa Dental Care has revealed that one in three people avoid the dentist due to fear or negative past experiences. This includes one in ten who feel anxious and often delay appointments as a result, while one in 20 are so terrified they avoid it completely. Two in five never even speak to their dentist about their fears. Yet, among those who do, 45 per cent found the support they received genuinely helpful.
To help patients, Bupa Dental Care has launched its ‘Feel at Ease’ campaign - aimed to help bridge the gap between nervous patients and dental professionals, focusing on creating a more comfortable, reassuring experience in the dentist’s chair, recognising that dental anxiety can have a serious impact on overall health and wellbeing.
Simple changes could make a huge difference to people feeling relaxed in the chair. According to those surveyed, a calm, friendly, and reassuring dental team was a top factor, in making them feel at ease. People also emphasised the importance of gentle and as pain-free treatment as possible, with over half saying it would help them feel less anxious and more comfortable.
Other helpful factors included clear explanations of procedures, which helped a third feel less anxious and more comfortable. A fifth said the same about being able to listen to their own music with headphones - even background music was noted as helpful, with a further fifth saying it would make them less anxious.
Simple touches can go a long way in easing the process of a dental appointment: 34 per cent stated having a supportive dental nurse; 32 per cent stated seeing the same dentist for consistency; 27 per cent stated non-judgemental attitude from the team.
Dr Anni Seaborne, head of general dentistry at Bupa Dental Care commented: "Dentistry isn't just about fixing teeth, it's about making people feel safe and cared for. Taking the time to explain procedures and offering gentle treatment can transform what might seem a scary trip into a much calmer experience. We understand people’s concerns and are there to work with them to help them feel at ease.
“Many people don’t realise that avoiding the dentist can negatively impact their health, often leading to more complex treatment later on. Oral health isn’t just linked to physical health and wellbeing – it’s a fundamental part of it. A visit to the dentist or hygienist is about much more than just your mouth. By making a few small changes dental professionals can make you feel comfier and less anxious to get a check-up, it doesn’t need to be a negative experience. Our research shows that a supportive and empathetic approach can have a huge impact on a patient's well-being and willingness to seek care - rather than avoiding it all together."
