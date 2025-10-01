“Many people don’t realise that avoiding the dentist can negatively impact their health, often leading to more complex treatment later on. Oral health isn’t just linked to physical health and wellbeing – it’s a fundamental part of it. A visit to the dentist or hygienist is about much more than just your mouth. By making a few small changes dental professionals can make you feel comfier and less anxious to get a check-up, it doesn’t need to be a negative experience. Our research shows that a supportive and empathetic approach can have a huge impact on a patient's well-being and willingness to seek care - rather than avoiding it all together."