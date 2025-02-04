Residents across Cornwall are being urged to show their heart some love this month by visiting a drop-in event at their local library for Heart Month.
With the aim of raising awareness around heart conditions, Cornwall Council’s Healthy Cornwall team have arranged the events which will include blood pressure checks and information on people’s weight and body composition.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly director of public health, Rachel Wigglesworth said: “This is a great opportunity to think about how you can keep your heart healthy by visiting your local library to check these numbers, which can be key markers of your current health.
“Knowledge is key and if you know that things aren’t quite right there are things that you can do about it. Our Healthy Cornwall team provide a range of support around weight loss, stopping smoking and improving your diet.”
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for health and adult social care, Andy Virr said: “I’d urge anyone in the drop-in areas to go along and get their numbers checked. It’s completely free and could be the first step towards getting back on track with your health.”
The drop-ins will take place on the following dates, times and venues:
Wednesday, February 5, 10am to 1pm: Redruth library
Wednesday, February 5, 2pm to 5pm: Liskeard library
Monday, February 10, 10am to 2pm: Truro library
Wednesday, February 12, 12.30pm to 4pm: Bodmin library
Friday, February 14, 10am to 2pm: Falmouth library
Friday, February 14, 10am to 2pm: St Austell library
Friday, February 14, 1.30 to 4pm: Liskeard library
Wednesday, February 19, 2pm to 5pm: Liskeard Library
Thursday, February 27, 9am to noon: Camborne library
Friday, March 14, 1pm to 4pm: Camborne library
Wednesday, March 19, 1pm to 4pm: Penzance library
Healthy Cornwall provide more information on the support available on their website: www.healthycornwall.org.uk
People can also borrow a blood pressure checker from their local library.
Blood pressure monitors are now available to borrow free of charge from all libraries across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The scheme was launched during Know your Numbers Week (September 2 to 8) - a national campaign encouraging people to check their blood pressure at home.
Members of the public can borrow the monitors in the same way they would borrow a book. All you need is a library card.
Anyone with a library card can borrow the machines for up to three weeks at a time. People are advised to record their blood pressure over a seven-day period and then send the readings to their GP surgery. The surgery will review the results and let you know if there are any concerns.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “This initiative is another wonderful example of how the libraries are evolving to support local communities.
“We’ve successfully trialled this scheme at some of our libraries and I’m delighted to see it rolled out across Cornwall.”
For more information visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/communities-and-housing/blood-pressure-monitors-available-to-borrow-from-all-libraries-in-cornwall-and-the-isles-of-scilly