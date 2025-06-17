West View Care Home, in Bere Alston, recently completed the significant 18-month transformation to provide a more person‐centred care model.
Following rigorous monthly support with the team at the 28-bed home, along with those who live there, West View received accreditation in the prestigious Butterfly Approach from Meaningful Care Matters. The care and culture consultancy group specialise in focusing on the development of resilient, relationship-centred cultures of care shaped by the people living and working within them.
The Butterfly Approach has a meticulous focus on creating a culture where people are ‘free to be me’. It values emotional intelligence and the core belief that everyone has a unique story that has meaning and matters. It also encourages care providers to put the focus back on the people they care for and their emotions, by engaging in the reality of people’s lived experience in the ‘here and now’.
The transformation at West View included splitting the home into two separate living areas – Wren and Robin – where people with early-onset dementia or without dementia live together and people who experience more complex needs or later stage dementia live together. This fundamental change to a small household approach has enabled holistic care to flourish, where emotions-based care is balanced with clinical care best practice.
The home has also been decorated with vibrant colours and murals to bring warmth, with items of interest all around representing each individual and their life story.
Diane Kehoe, manager at West View Care Home, said: “As a second-generation family-run business, we always aspire to create a stimulating, engaging and enjoyable environment – and the Butterfly Approach has provided us with the platform to offer that around the clock. I was already familiar with the approach and saw the potential West View had in achieving it. The transformation was not easy, and we had a few challenges along the way, but the rewards upon completion have made it so worthwhile.
“We believed in the whole process from the outset and the staff embraced it – showing so much patience and kindness. They treat the residents like family, enjoying life together with lots of laughter and fun. When you step into the home now you can really sense the buzz of the place, and the level of care is both phenomenal and heartwarming.”
Peter Bewert, managing director of Meaningful Care Matters, said: “West View has transformed into a truly wonderful home. The team have clearly embraced the desire to change and have achieved amazing results, being guided and supported by Diane. They have also lifted their CQC rating from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ and are aiming over the course of the year to reach ‘Outstanding’. They have also been supported by the local service improvements team, who were so impressed at the transformation that they plan to use West View as a role model for other homes.
