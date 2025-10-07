NEW imaging technology could transform cancer care in Cornwall.
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has announced the arrival of HyperSight, cutting-edge imaging technology that is revolutionising radiotherapy for cancer patients in Cornwall.
Thanks to funding from the Sunrise Appeal, this advanced imaging software module is now in use with RCHT’s newly upgraded radiotherapy machines. HyperSight delivers exceptionally clear images of tumours and surrounding tissue in just 45 seconds, allowing clinicians to plan and deliver treatment with greater speed, safety, and precision.
HyperSight was installed in September on a brand-new Linear Accelerator (Linac) in the Sunrise Centre. Linacs use high energy x-rays or electron beams to precisely target tumours and destroy cancer cells (with millimetre accuracy) whilst minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
Unlike previous imaging systems, HyperSight software enables radiographers to use the full range of imaging options in more detail. Not only is the HyperSight able to deliver images of exceptional quality, the speed of image acquisition also means patients spend less time on the treatment bed. For breast cancer patients, for example, who need to hold their breath during treatment, images can now be captured in just one or two breaths, making the experience more comfortable and less stressful.
Clinical staff can now be even more confident that patients are positioned correctly and that radiotherapy is being delivered exactly where the oncologist intends. HyperSight also allows clinicians to track changes in the body over time, helping tailor treatments to each patient’s evolving needs and ensuring the most effective care possible.
Nicola Snell, senior radiographer at RCHT said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Sunrise Appeal for enabling RCHT to acquire this groundbreaking technology.
“HyperSight is already making a real difference to our patients, because the treatment is more comfortable, incredibly accurate and highly efficient. Innovations like these ensure that RCHT continues to strive for and provide outstanding care.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.