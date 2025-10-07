Unlike previous imaging systems, HyperSight software enables radiographers to use the full range of imaging options in more detail. Not only is the HyperSight able to deliver images of exceptional quality, the speed of image acquisition also means patients spend less time on the treatment bed. For breast cancer patients, for example, who need to hold their breath during treatment, images can now be captured in just one or two breaths, making the experience more comfortable and less stressful.