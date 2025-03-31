A CHARITY in Cornwall is closing in on its fundraising target of £50,000 and is urging the public to help it get over the line.
The Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre, at Hewas Water, near St Austell, has so far raised enough money to buy a replacement anti-gravity treadmill and also a new therapy exercise bike through the Every Step Counts Appeal.
The charity is now striving to reach its fundraising target so it can buy a second therapy exercise bike.
A spokesperson said: “Thanks to generous support from community fundraisers, the Mid Cornwall MS Society and trust funders, we have just under £5,000 to raise to reach our £50,000 target which will allow us to purchase the second therapy exercise bike.
“We would love people to help us reach our goal as we are so close. The link to our Just Giving Page is https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/merlinseverystepcounts.”
The new anti-gravity treadmill will be officially unveiled at the centre on Tuesday, April 8, with 102-year-old fundraiser Edna Liddicoat due at the ceremony.
Edna, from St Blazey, has raised just over £3,000 towards the appeal through her knitting efforts.
The centre says that the anti-gravity treadmill can make clients “feel like they are walking on the moon”.
The machine is seen as an invaluable part of many clients’ rehabilitation. The specialist treadmill assists people to stand, walk and run with their body weight supported, allowing users to move without the need for mobility equipment or carers or therapists supporting them.
Meanwhile, the therapy exercise bikes are adapted for almost every type of disability and help promote enhanced joint and muscle mobility and improved joint stability.
The centre provides therapy and support to those living with neurological conditions and neurodiversities.
It costs the charity around £700,000 per year to keep the centre’s doors open.