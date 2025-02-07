A 102-year-old grandmother is continuing to fundraise for a charity in Cornwall that meant so much to her granddaughter before she died at the age of 44.
Edna Liddicoat, from St Blazey, has just given £3,018 to the Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre at Hewaswater, near St Austell.
The money will go towards the centre’s appeal, Every Step Counts, to raise £50,000 to buy new therapy equipment.
In the months leading up to Christmas, Edna and her team of helpers knit and distribute little chocolate-filled snowmen and Santas to shops in Cornwall. These sell for £1.50 each and raise money for the centre which provides therapy and support to those living with neurological conditions and neurodiversities.
Edna’s granddaughter Karen Medlyn, who was from Charlestown, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) when she was 33 years old.
Karen heard there were plans to fundraise for an MS therapy centre for Cornwall and she became a passionate ambassador for the Merlin centre and a regular client when the building opened in 2009.
Karen died in 2014 but, knowing firsthand just how much the charity meant to her granddaughter, Edna vowed to continue fundraising in her memory.
Edna said: “Every penny I have ever raised has been for Karen. She had regular sessions in the centre’s therapy gym and I know how much this supported her, which is why I want the money I raise to help support others in her position.”
To date, Edna and her family have raised nearly £115,000 and, over the years, have helped to fund numerous pieces of equipment for the centre’s therapy gym which is named the Karen Medlyn Suite.
The Every Step Counts appeal, whose total now stands at more than to £33,000, aims to raise enough money to replace an anti-gravity treadmill and two therapy exercise bikes.