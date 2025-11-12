Deirdre Taylor-Hirst was one of those who came along recently. Wanting to go cycling with her grandchildren but feeling she lacked both confidence and skill, Deirdre signed up for some free learn to ride sessions at St Austell Leisure Centre. Part of BEAT (Better Engagement in Active Travel), an initiative GLL runs with The Cornwall Bicycle Project, riding out with experts is great way of improving fitness whilst getting in some practice and taking on the kids!