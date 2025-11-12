Karen Edmond, GLL community sport manager, has detailed some of the ways residents can stay fit with diabetes.
Exercise really matters for diabetics and prediabetics. Why? Because physical activity helps the body use insulin more effectively, keeps blood sugar levels steady, reduces blood pressure, and supports healthy weight loss. In some cases, it can even help put type 2 diabetes into remission, she writes.
If the word exercise is conjuring up images of Lycra-clad fitness bunnies working out in a gym, think again. Getting active is about moving more in ways that work for you — whatever your age, size, or ability. From daily walks to regular swims, there are plenty of options available and trying out a diabetic activity day is one of them.
There have been eleven such days in Cornwall over the last 12 months and plans are underway to hold them monthly in each of the county’s nine Better leisure centres during 2026. Funded by Active Cornwall through the Live Longer Better campaign and organised in partnership with locally based diabetes care coordinators, each event provides those attending with opportunities to try out a range of activities - including soft tennis, pickleball, chair yoga, low level fitness classes, walking football, walking netball and swimming.
Just as important, diabetes activity days are a chance to meet others sharing similar experiences, whilst also finding out about organisations like Healthy Cornwall, Arthritis Action, the Cornwall Bicycle Project, the National Trust and Diabetes UK.
Deirdre Taylor-Hirst was one of those who came along recently. Wanting to go cycling with her grandchildren but feeling she lacked both confidence and skill, Deirdre signed up for some free learn to ride sessions at St Austell Leisure Centre. Part of BEAT (Better Engagement in Active Travel), an initiative GLL runs with The Cornwall Bicycle Project, riding out with experts is great way of improving fitness whilst getting in some practice and taking on the kids!
As GLL’s community sport manager in Cornwall, I see the difference adopting a healthier lifestyle makes to those struggling with a diabetes-related diagnosis. Often apprehensive when they first turn up to an activity day, participants are so much happier once they’ve settled in, made new friends and become more active.
You can commit to moving more on your own or join a group and start the journey together. The latter is a more successful option for many – not just because hitting a plastic ball on a court, scoring goals or doing an aquafit class in a pool is fun, but because swapping stories and achievements with others expands your social network.
The bottom line? According to Diabetes UK, activity is key to helping manage diabetes and a healthier lifestyle choice.
Residents can find out more by contacting their local leisure centres or by contacting Karen via email, on: [email protected].
Operating under the Better brand, GLL runs leisure centres in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Truro, Bodmin, Newquay, Helston and St Ives on behalf of the council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.