Tristan Coombe, lecturer in Adult Nursing and site lead for the Truro School of Nursing, said: “It’s vital that we recognise and respond to the diverse needs of our students with neurodiversities. I am so grateful of the hard work that my colleagues from the Truro School of Nursing alongside the Cornwall Health Library have put into setting up the Sensory Study Room. It provides a calm, inclusive space that supports focus, comfort and wellbeing — ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.”