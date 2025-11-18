A new sensory study room has opened in Cornwall to support students as they pursue their healthcare careers.
The room at the Knowledge Spa in Truro was led by the University of Plymouth – which runs its Truro School of Nursing on the site.
Located in the library, the room contains items including a weighted blanket, coloured lights, fidget toys and books of positive affirmations. Set up by Sinead Blowers, subject librarian at Cornwall Health Library, and Ally James, lecturer in Adult Nursing, the bookable space is designed to support those students whose learning benefits from sensory support, while providing a calm environment for anyone wanting to study and research.
Around 19.5 per cent of UK-domiciled undergraduate students at the University of Plymouth are neurodivergent or have a disability.
Ally James from the Plymouth team said: “Students with neurodiversities make exceptional nurses in the way that they care for people. I’m really interested in how all of our students learn, and want to ensure that they are fully supported throughout their journey with us.
“The room is open to all partners that use the Knowledge Spa, including students from our Peninsula Dental School. But it is really indicative of the rich and inclusive learning environment we are so proud of here at the University of Plymouth’s Truro School of Nursing.”
Tristan Coombe, lecturer in Adult Nursing and site lead for the Truro School of Nursing, said: “It’s vital that we recognise and respond to the diverse needs of our students with neurodiversities. I am so grateful of the hard work that my colleagues from the Truro School of Nursing alongside the Cornwall Health Library have put into setting up the Sensory Study Room. It provides a calm, inclusive space that supports focus, comfort and wellbeing — ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.”
