Festival organisers Ian Whittaker and Ben Hall said on the inaugural event: “Paradhis was everything we wanted it to be. We wanted to create an experience that brought about a deep sense of community whilst immersing people in nature and exposing them to a wholesome programme of events. Having the opportunity to organise a festival of this kind in one of the most stunning areas of wild Cornish parkland is a real gift. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey where we will continue to connect people with themselves, each other, and the landscape to spread positivity and love. We can’t wait to start planning next year’s event and digest all the wonderful feedback and ideas from festival guests, practitioners, and facilitators. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone involved.”