European award for skin care brand
No Frills Cosmetics in Liskeard’s rose geranium moisturiser has won a bronze award in the Problem Skin category at the eleventh annual ‘Free From Skincare Awards’.
The Europe-wide awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ many of the allergens, preservatives, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivities, allergies, and ethical, environmental and health concerns.
Ann Mason, band owner, said: “I am delighted that as a pharmacy technician, my pharmaceutical manufacturing knowledge combined with cosmetic formulation has produced an award winning moisturiser.
“My journey started after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Whilst undergoing treatment and looking for products for sensitive skin, I had a lightbulb moment and realised I could make some myself.
“At the time, eight years ago, I had over 30 years experience of pharmaceutical manufacturing. I have transferred these skills into the world of cosmetics.”
Ann donates £1 from each sale to charity.
This year’s chosen charity is Prickles and Paws, Hedgehog Rescue in Newquay.
