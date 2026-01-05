AS the New Year begins, an independent Cornwall optician is urging residents to put their vision first in 2026.
Andrew Keirl Opticians, based on The Parade in Liskeard, is supporting the College of Optometrists’ call for people to make eye health a priority and is sharing practical tips for keeping eyes in top condition.
Regular eye exams are key, the practice says, helping to spot serious conditions such as glaucoma, diabetes and high blood pressure often before any symptoms appear.
Director Ross Colledge highlighted the importance of diet in eye care, saying: “Eating a wide variety of brightly colored fruits and vegetables such as blueberries, sweetcorn, peppers, kale, and spinach can support good eye health and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.”
A healthy diet also helps maintain weight and blood pressure, lowering the risk of conditions like diabetes and stroke that can affect vision.
Sun protection is equally crucial with Ross warning that ultraviolet (UV) light, even in winter, can contribute to cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
“People should wear quality dark sunglasses with UV protection and the UKCA or CE mark. Winter sun can be just as harmful, so don’t skip the shades,” he said.
With more time spent on digital devices, eye strain has become a growing concern. The practice recommends the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple habit can relieve discomfort, dryness and blurred vision caused by prolonged screen use.
“Maintaining good eye health involves more than simply achieving clear vision or ensuring your glasses or contact lenses have the correct prescription,” said Ross. “Routine eye examinations are essential for detecting conditions like glaucoma, diabetes, and high blood pressure at an early stage, often before any noticeable symptoms develop.
“We encourage all adults to keep up with their regular eye tests.”
