Alison Bulman, strategic director of care and wellbeing, said that there were still more people in Cornwall going into residential care than the council is aiming for. She said that there was a risk that if people do not get the right care in the right place then they were more likely to be readmitted to hospital later. She said: “We want them in their own homes, in their own beds where possible. What we need to make sure is that people are getting the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”