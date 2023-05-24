The headteacher of Hillfort Primary School in Liskeard has praised the work of a local children’s charity which supports a number of children who will be missing out on holiday-like experiences this summer due to the cost of living crisis.
Children’s charity Go Beyond has expressed concern about the number of children likely to miss out on much-loved childhood experiences this summer as a result of the cost of living crisis.
Year-round Go Beyond offers children living in poverty, caring for loved ones or those who have been bereaved, abused or bullied, the chance to escape their worries and pressures on breaks in the countryside, where they get to experience traditional family holiday-like activities designed to inspire their confidence and self-belief.
Now Go Beyond has announced it has serious concerns about the number of children likely to be missing out on much-loved childhood experiences as a result of the cost of living crisis, which could leave them isolated from peers and lacking confidence.
Go Beyond’s CEO, Michele Farmer, said: “Most of the children and young people who come to us for a break are living in low-income households, characterised by the government as living in disadvantage socially and economically. This means they are frequently faced with needing to choose between essentials such as feeding their families or affording basics such as electricity or water.
“Among other pressures on their households, these children are unable to have the care-free, childhood experiences that their peers and classmates are offered during the summer, such as trips to the beach or local pools, visiting a zoo for the first time or even something as basic as affording an ice cream.
“As a charity we see how missing out on these opportunities can leave children and young people isolated from friends and classmates and have a negative impact on their confidence and self-esteem.
“We are therefore concerned at the growing number of children who are likely to miss out this summer due to the burgeoning cost of living making even the simplest holiday-like activities unaffordable.”
Michele added: “It would be easy to take for granted just what a difference having those simple childhood experiences can make to a young person, but every week we see how giving children space away from the worries and pressures they face at home to spend time playing, having adventures and making new friends, gives them the opportunity to grow in confidence, explore nature, learn new skills, improve their emotional and physical health and wellbeing and develop an early passion for the environment.”
Michele went on: “With these experiences, young people are motivated and confident to make positive choices and changes in their lives to build a brighter future.“
Dr Tim Cook, headteacher at Hillfort Primary School in Liskeard, added: “Go Beyond is an incredible charity that provides residential holidays that our children simply love.
“The experiences that our children benefit from are wonderful.
“Working with caring, kind and supportive Go Beyond professionals, children have the opportunity to make memories over a week that will last a lifetime.”
During 2022, 100% of professionals who referred children for a break at Go Beyond agreed that the chance to join other children in experiencing activities such as visiting a water park for the first time, spending time at local farms, visiting beaches and enjoying ice creams had improved the children’s confidence and helped them develop a sense of hope, while 97% agreed their general wellbeing improved and 93% agreed that their relationship with others had improved.
Michele added: “As this summer approaches millions of families who have never had a holiday now won’t be able to afford even the simplest days out. A week with us can change that. At no cost to the family, a child who is referred to us by a professional can spend a week having fun, in the fresh air, eating good food and making memories that will be theirs forever.
“If you’re able, please help us support children affected by the cost of living crisis this summer by making a donation to Go Beyond or, if you work with a young person who needs a break, contact our referral team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01822 811020.”