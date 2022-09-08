Have you had flooding in your area?
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 8th September 2022 12:12 pm
The Met Office has issued flood alerts across England.
And we are seeing flash flooding across the local areas such as in Tremar, Liskeard.
Flooding in Tremar (Fiona Vie )
