Have you got an upcoming event? Why not have it listed free of charge
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 8th September 2022 2:41 pm
Share
Have you got an upcoming event? (The Cornish Times/The Cornish and Devon Post )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Have you got an event coming up?
Why not have it listed free of charge in the Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 in our ‘events special’ (Events dated up until end of April 2023)
Email your events to [email protected] or [email protected]
Deadline for inclusion - Friday 23rd September 2022 at 2pm
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |