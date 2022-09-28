Haunted happenings at night
By day, it is home to family-friendly crafting sessions run Pot Stars Studio, the bright glassware of the DAK Art gallery, and the pleasant local landscapes of Cornish photographer John Peters.
But by night, there are rumours of funny goings-on at Liskeard’s Old Brewery indoor craft market.
In the run-up to Halloween, traders based at the Old Brewery are planning to mount an all-night vigil after they have found that various objects appear to have moved around by themselves overnight.
It also seems that something unseen seems has been setting off the motion sensors on traders’ security cameras after dark.
The building has a rich and strange history. It was rebuilt after having been devastated by fire during the Second World War. There are even rumours that there was once a nunnery on the site.
Melanie Beer, an artist who paints and teaches in the Old Brewery, has commented on her own otherworldly experiences in the building.
She said: “Sometimes you get a feeling of oppressive weight. Then you feel cold suddenly. Just for a moment and in particular spots around the building, you can all of a sudden feel chilled to the bone”
Another trader said that she had experienced a dizzy pressure like vertigo.
The proprietor of the Mystery Ninja anime gift shop also commented on her own close encounter with these curious phenomena. She said: “It felt like something grabbed my ankle, like it was messing around. It was like a piece of string pulling at your leg”
A local clairvoyant has told tenants of the Old Brewery that she has sensed the aethereal presence of a tall male figure. She added: “He loves the place but is also quite naughty”
Retired professor Dr Alec Charles from Liskeard’s Market Makers project commented on the spooky occurrences, he said: “This sounds like a publicity stunt, but these people seem really sincere and serious about it
“They were kind enough to invite me to their séance, but there’s not a ghost of a chance of that. I’m afraid you wouldn’t catch me dead there” he added.
