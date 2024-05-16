A Cornish hamper company has teamed up with Age UK Cornwall to help combat loneliness and social isolation.
Penryn-based Letter Box Hamper is donating monthly British food hampers to the charity to help make a difference to some of those who need it most.
The charity works closely to support isolated and lonely individuals within Cornwall as well as the elderly, and the gesture has been warmly welcomed at what is arguably one of the most challenging times in a generation.
Supporting the wider community is integral to Letter Box Hamper, which sells small, thoughtful and personalised hampers to arrive as a surprise directly through letter boxes.
“Reaching out to Age UK Cornwall, helping to spread some warmth and joy, was a natural decision,” said founder Jonathan Winfield.
The first delivery of hampers was made in April as part of Age UK Cornwall’s Step into Wellness programme in Liskeard. This free initiative is designed to assist those aiming to better their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing through conversation-based sessions and activities.
Age UK Cornwall chief executive Tracey Roose said: “We are extremely proud to work with organisations that share our core values. These wonderful 'gifts of kindness' are very impactful and show people that they are not alone — they are valued, and they matter.”
The next deliveries are due at Age UK Cornwall groups in Newquay and East Cornwall, and the two organisations will enjoy a shared presence at the Royal Cornwall Show in June.