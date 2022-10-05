Half Yearly meeting for Oddfellows
Delegates representing the Lodges and Friendship Groups of the Plymouth and Truro District Oddfellows gathered at Oddfellows Hall in Green Lane, Redruth for the Half Yearly Meeting.
Following a fish and chip lunch, the meeting commenced under the chairmanship of Bro. Bill Cook, Provincial Grand Master and businessman from Praa Sands.
Immediately after opening, a two-minute silence was observed to mark the passing of The Queen. This was made even more poignant as, down the years, some of those present had met Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family.
Following the confirmation of nominations for Provincial officers, reports were presented from members who had attended meetings at national and regional levels which outlined the many tens of thousands of pounds granted to a variety of good causes, including Cancer Research and the British Red Cross, as well as the support given to individual members in need.
In concluding the meeting, the Provincial Grand Master, Bill Cook said: “I thank everyone for attending today’s meeting which although conducted in a very business-like manner, was a gathering of friends, a true reflection of our society’s aims and objectives.
“I am so glad that we have been able to help those of our members needing assistance and that the social groups continue to offer fun and the chance to chat over a cup of tea.”
Proceedings were brought to a close with the singing of a traditional ode and then tea and biscuits.
Meeting for a variety of activities in Redruth, Truro, Plymouth and other locations and with all the benefits of a well-established friendly society, the Oddfellows always welcomes new members of all ages and genders and all enquiries should be directed to the Provincial Secretary, Bro. Peter English on 01209 200810, by email to [email protected] , by post to the District Office at The Oddfellows Hall, 49 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LL or via the Oddfellows website: https://www.oddfellows.co.uk/ where there is a wealth of information about the society and the many benefits it offers its membership.
