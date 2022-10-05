Half Yearly meeting for Oddfellows

Meeting for a variety of activities in Redruth, Truro, Plymouth and other locations and with all the benefits of a well-established friendly society, the Oddfellows always welcomes new members of all ages and genders and all enquiries should be directed to the Provincial Secretary, Bro. Peter English on 01209 200810, by email to [email protected] , by post to the District Office at The Oddfellows Hall, 49 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LL or via the Oddfellows website: https://www.oddfellows.co.uk/ where there is a wealth of information about the society and the many benefits it offers its membership.