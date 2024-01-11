Great Western Railway and Network Rail are encouraging customers and colleagues to take time out for a cuppa as they partner with Samaritans for its annual Brew Monday campaign.
Samaritans has long campaigned to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help.
The suicide prevention charity’s listening volunteers are consistently busy every day of the year, responding to a call for help every 10 seconds, which is why it is again working with the rail industry to turn the day into something useful by running Brew Monday.
The annual event encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch up, and this year is no different.
To help celebrate and raise awareness, GWR staff will be joining Samaritans volunteers at the following stations in Devon and Cornwall, handing out teabags and chatting to passengers about the power of connecting over a cuppa: Barnstaple, Exeter St Davids, Newton Abbot, Penzance, Plymouth and Truro.
People and Transformation Director (Regional) for GWR and Network Rail Wales and Western, Ruth Busby, said: “We’re really proud to be supporting Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign again this year and spreading this important message to our passengers and staff.
“Samaritans has worked in partnership with Network Rail and the wider rail industry since 2010 encouraging the public and our staff to recognise the power of human connection and start a conversation which could save a life.
“So, we’re putting that into practice and helping to bust the Blue Monday myth over a brew.”
Head of Samaritans Rail Programme, Olivia Cayley, said: “At Samaritans we know there is no such thing as Blue Monday and people can feel low at any point of the week or year.
“Perpetuating ‘Blue Monday’ may put off reaching for life-changing help if they think everyone else is also feeling down.
“It could also lead people to think they ought to be feeling sad, or believe other people are in worse situations. We do not want anyone to dismiss or minimise the challenging issues they’re facing.
“We want everyone to know that you are never alone and even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.
“We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year.
“Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the year, 24/7.”
The Brew Monday support comes as part of the rail industry’s suicide prevention programme and partnership with Network Rail.
Samaritans has worked in partnership with the rail industry and British Transport Police to reduce suicides on the railway for more than 10 years, and has trained over 28,000 rail and BTP staff to look out for passengers and make conversation if they feel someone might be vulnerable.
Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org