RAILWAY services between Liskeard and Looe are disrupted after tidal flooding blocked the line.
The Looe valley branch line, which serves locations between the two towns will be out of action until at least 10am on Wednesday, March 13.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: “Due to flooding between Liskeard and Looe the line is blocked. Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended.
“Disruption is expected until 10:00 on March 13. We're sorry for the delay to your journey. “Owing to a high tide the railway has been flooded between Sandplace and Looe. We are unable to run trains until the floodwater has receded and Network Rail have carried out a safety inspection of the track.”