Train services between Liskeard and Looe have been suspended due to flooding on the line.
It comes amid a night of heavy rain across Cornwall.
Trains are suspended on the line until at least 1pm today (January 16).
Taxis are replacing trains between Liskeard and Looe until services resume on the line.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Liskeard and Looe the line is closed.
“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 1pm, January 16.”
It has also been confirmed where passengers should go in order to take a rail replacement taxi service.
At Liskeard, passengers can find rail replacement service stopping opposite the main station building.
At Coombe Junction Halt, services stop on the corner of the road with the station signpost.
For services to or from St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, where flooding on the road has occurred, rail replacement services stop in St Keyne village, opposite the community centre, which is approximately a 20-minute walk from the station. If a taxi is required a taxi to pick up near the station, passengers should contact GWR customer services or by using the station help point.
For services to Causeland, where flooding on the road has occurred, rail replacement services stop in Duloe Village, opposite the post office, which is approximately a 30 minute walk from the station. If a taxi is required a taxi to pick up near the station, passengers should contact GWR customer services or by using the station help point.
Rail replacement services stop at the bus station by the station entrance at Causeland and at the front of the station at Looe.