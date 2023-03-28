Saturday 1 April: Following the suspension of strike action, trains will run as normal on this day, allowing fans to travel early, should they wish to do so

Sunday 2 April: All direct trains between Plymouth and London Paddington before and after the match will be reservation only – you must have a seat reservation to travel on these trains

Most trains on Sunday mornings are now fully reserved. If you do not have a seat reservation for a train on Sunday, you should travel on Saturday instead

To help people board safely a queuing system will be in place at Plymouth and London Paddington. Customers without seat reservations will not be able to board reservation-only trains

Passengers boarding at Plymouth should arrive at the station in plenty of time to allow for full ticket checks and boarding controls