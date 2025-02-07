RAILWAY services between Plymouth and Penzance will be affected by upcoming engineering works.

Great Western Railway have confirmed that there will be very limited services in Cornwall on Sunday, March 2 as a result of track renewal work being undertaken near to Bodmin Parkway railway station.

Railway services will continue to run on the Cornish main line between Par and Penzance, in addition to the Looe, Newquay, Falmouth Docks and St Ives branch lines.

In addition, there will also be a limited train service between Plymouth and Liskeard.

Two rail replacement bus services will be operating in lieu of the affected route, with a non-stop service operating between Plymouth and St Austell and a stopping service between Liskeard and St Austell, stopping at Bodmin Parkway, Lostwithiel and Par en-route.

Long distance services will also run, but will not go beyond Plymouth, while the CrossCountry services from Cornwall to Birmingham New Street, the north of England and towards Scotland will also begin and terminate at Plymouth.

Other upcoming rail replacement works affecting Cornish services include a month-long closure between February 24 and March 23 on the Newquay branch line as part of the works to create the ‘Mid Cornwall Metro’ service.

In addition, track renewal work at Newton Abbot on March 15/16 will affect long distance services.

A spokesperson for GWR said: “Track renewal work will impact all train services to/from Cornwall.

“GWR trains will run between Plymouth and London Paddington, plus CrossCountry train services will run between Plymouth and Birmingham New Street or beyond.

“Limited train services will operate between Plymouth and Liskeard.

“Trains will run between Par and Penzance, plus on the Looe, Newquay, Falmouth Docks and St Ives branch lines in Cornwall.

“Replacement buses are planned between: Plymouth and St Austell (non-stop) and Liskeard and St Austell.”