Two rail replacement bus services will be operating in lieu of the affected route, with a non-stop service operating between Plymouth and St Austell and a stopping service between Liskeard and St Austell, stopping at Bodmin Parkway, Lostwithiel and Par en-route.
Long distance services will also run, but will not go beyond Plymouth, while the CrossCountry services from Cornwall to Birmingham New Street, the north of England and towards Scotland will also begin and terminate at Plymouth.
Other upcoming rail replacement works affecting Cornish services include a month-long closure between February 24 and March 23 on the Newquay branch line as part of the works to create the ‘Mid Cornwall Metro’ service.
“GWR trains will run between Plymouth and London Paddington, plus CrossCountry train services will run between Plymouth and Birmingham New Street or beyond.
“Limited train services will operate between Plymouth and Liskeard.
“Trains will run between Par and Penzance, plus on the Looe, Newquay, Falmouth Docks and St Ives branch lines in Cornwall.
“Replacement buses are planned between: Plymouth and St Austell (non-stop) and Liskeard and St Austell.”