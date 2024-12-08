GREAT Western Railway has issued a ‘check before you travel’ warning as the impact of Storm Darragh continues to cause havoc across Cornwall.
The vast majority of services on the main line from Penzance to Plymouth have been cancelled, with the Night Riviera overnight service from Penzance to London Paddington, arriving in the early hours of Monday morning also confirmed as not running in either direction.
Departure boards for Cornish stations show a very small, limited service on the Cornish mainline, while services on the branch lines between St Ives and St Erth, Falmouth and Truro, Looe and Liskeard in addition to Gunnislake and Plymouth confirmed as non-operational for Sunday, December 8.
The branch line between Par and Newquay will remain closed until at least Friday, December 13 owing to a land slip caused by Storm Bert with a 16 seat minibus operating as replacement travel.
The branch lines from Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple and Okehampton in Devon are also non-operational until the end of Sunday, December 8.
Passengers with tickets for today can use them on services for tomorrow, Monday, December 9.
On the GWR Journey Check, the cancellation of the main line services note: “Due to severe weather between Plymouth and Penzance all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway added: “Storm Darragh is still causing significant disruptions, and several parts of the network are affected. Please do not attempt to travel between: Cardiff and Swansea, Oxford and Hereford, Barnstaple and Okehampton branch lines, and all Cornish branch lines for the rest of today.
“Westbury station is closed. Trains are running between Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads, and Salisbury and Portsmouth. Limited rail replacement services are available, and local bus acceptance is in place.
“If you do not travel today, you can claim a full refund at GWR.com/refunds or use your ticket for travel on Monday December 9.
“The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate tonight.
“Network Rail teams will continue to carry out track safety inspections tomorrow and further disruption is expected in the aftermath of Storm Darragh. Please check before you travel.”
