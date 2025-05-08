IF you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Del Boy tried to flog musical theatre to West End punters, wonder no more - Only Fools and Horses: The Musical is here, and it’s wheeling, dealing, even occasionally breaking into song.
From the moment the curtain rises, it’s clear: this isn’t just any trip to Peckham - it’s a full-blown, tap-dancing, market-stall-meets-Mamma-Mia extravaganza.
It’s a full-on, knees-up, Cockney singalong with all your favourite characters. Del Boy’s still flogging his plonker schemes, Rodney’s still getting grief and Grandad... well, he’s still Grandad.
Andrew Bryant’s (Del Boy) and Tom Major (Rodney) are spot-on as the iconic Trotter brothers, bringing the beloved duo to life with pitch-perfect mannerisms, questionable fashion choices and all the classic catchphrases fans could hope for. Their chemistry is effortless, capturing that lovable blend of banter, bickering and brotherly bond that made the duo household names.
Bryant’s portrayal is nothing short of outstanding. Bringing one of the most cherished characters in British TV history to life is no small feat, yet he doesn’t just play Del - he becomes him. Charismatic, sharp and irresistibly cheeky, his performance steals the spotlight at every turn.
Equally impressive is Major as Rodney. From the moment he steps on stage, it’s as if the younger Trotter brother has wandered in straight from the BBC archives. With his lanky frame, awkward charm and spot-on voice, he delivers an uncannily accurate performance.
The onstage chemistry between the pair is effortless, capturing the iconic love-hate dynamic of the Trotter brothers to perfection.
The show itself is a lovingly crafted tribute, packed with nods to the series that will leave die-hard fans grinning from ear to ear. From Del Boy’s mangled French phrases and bizarre cocktail concoctions to Trigger’s legendary broom, every detail has been thoughtfully included. It’s a riot of nostalgia - a musical time machine back to Nelson Mandela House - served up with laughs, tunes and plenty of heart.
Some of the songs are catchy enough, including the brilliant renditions of ‘Bit of a Sort’ and ‘Gaze into my Ball’, the jokes are relentless and the cast delivers nostalgia with a side of high notes.
The cast and crew have done a remarkable job recreating the warmth, wit and charm of the original series. Special mentions must go to the excellent Nicola Munns, who doubles up as both Marlene and Cassandra, Philip Childs (Grandad), Craig Berry (Boycie), Lee VG (Trigger) and Richard J Hunt, who plays a plethora of different characters throughout.
Alice Power’s clever and versatile set design seamlessly transports the audience from the Trotters’ flat to the Nag’s Head and back again - with every detail feeling spot-on. Sure, not every number will have you belting along like you’re at Les Mis, but let’s be honest - Del Boy’s version of a musical was never going to be subtle.
This isn’t Shakespeare. It’s Shepherd’s Bush with sequins.
Lovely Jubbly!
The show runs at Truro’s Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, May 10 and will be at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal from May 19-24.