CORNWALL has seen chaos across the weekend after Storm Darragh hit the county.
There have been multiple reports of trees blocking roads, with some taking out all important power lines - leaving a number of villages without power.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson confirmed 15,000 in Cornwall without power: “There are more than 15,000 homes without power across Cornwall following the recent storm.
The Met Office has released an updated forecast about Storm Darragh and the county is reminded not to let its guard down as wind speeds remain high.
The storm will continue to impact the UK, leaving behind strong north to north-easterly winds across much of England and Wales. While the storm itself moves across the country, it will cause gusty winds, particularly over higher grounds and coastal areas.
Winds are expected to reach 35 to 45 mph inland, with the possibility of locally stronger gusts exceeding 50 mph.
Along coastal areas, gusts will reach 50 to 60 mph, with some locations potentially experiencing winds near 70 mph during the morning.
This could lead to disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions and possible delays. The winds are expected to gradually ease from the north throughout the day.
The Met Office has issued the following advice to help people stay safe:
Check road conditions, bus schedules, and train timetables before heading out. If necessary, adjust travel plans to avoid delays.
Prepare for possible power cuts by gathering essential items like torches, batteries, and a mobile phone power pack.
Be mindful when walking near cliffs, stick to well-known routes, and keep dogs on a lead.
Weather warnings can change quickly, so it's important to stay informed and monitor forecasts for any updates.
The Met Office stresses that individuals should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the day.