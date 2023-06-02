Train services across South East Cornwall are set to be heavily affected by two days of industrial action held by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions.
It comes amid an ongoing industrial dispute over pay and conditions between the unions and the body which represents railway employers (the Rail Delivery Group).
GWR has confirmed that services in South East Cornwall, including the Liskeard to Looe line, services stopping at St Austell, Par, Bodmin Parkway, Liskeard, St Germans, Menheniot, Saltash, and Plymouth, in addition to the Tamar Valley line to Gunnislake will be severely impacted across the weekend.
Trains will be severely curtailed on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, as a result of the strike days with an extremely limited service operating on certain routes.
On Sunday, June 4, a non-strike day, services should be closer to normal, however, there will be some short-notice cancellations and alterations - with GWR urging people to check before they travel on their website.
Friday, June 2 (Strike Day)
No services calling at any station in Cornwall.
Nearest services: an extremely limited service between London Paddington and Plymouth and limited services between Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth.
Night Riviera service cancelled.
Saturday, June 3 (Strike Day)
Very limited services on selected branch lines. Services will start at 07:30 and must be completed by around 18:30.There will be services between Plymouth and Gunnislake, Penzance and St Ives. No services at other stations.
No long-distance services will operate on Saturday in Cornwall or Plymouth.
Sunday, June 4 (Non Strike Day)
Some short-notice cancellations and alterations.
Night Riviera Sleeper service resumes