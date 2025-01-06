A CORNISH railway branch line has been closed after part of the track became flooded.
Great Western Railway have confirmed that the Looe Valley line, linking Liskeard with Looe via Coombe Junction, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland and Sandplace will have services cancelled until the end of the day on January 6.
It comes after the line at Sandplace railway station became flooded amid inclement weather battering Cornwall.
The operator confirmed that rail replacement transport will be in place.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: “Due to flooding between Liskeard and Looe all lines are blocked.
“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
“Due to flooding on the railway at Sandplace railway station, services operating between Liskeard and Looe will be cancelled.
“Rail replacement transport has been arranged.”