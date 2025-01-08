A group that aims to make sure the views of young people in Cornwall can be heard by decision makers has released its aims for the future.
Members of Cornwall Youth Council, which consists of young people aged 11 to 25, have published a manifesto outlining their goals for the next two years.
The plan includes making sure children and young people have a safe home to live in, are involved in decisions at school that impact on them, have better parks and playgrounds, and know how to look after their physical and mental health.
The manifesto is based on the pledges of all 12 members, who were elected by more than 10,000 children across Cornwall last year.
It also incorporates the outcomes of both the Make Your Mark and Right On surveys, which saw almost 18,000 children give their views on a variety of topics and issues that affect them and their future.
Cornwall Youth Council is part of Cornwall Council and exists to make sure the voices of children are taken seriously.
To achieve this, members will create spaces and reach out to youth voice groups where people can feed into the Youth Council.
Listen to children and young people and what they tell us, through surveys, engagements, and events including the Annual Conversation and Make Your Mark and Right On surveys.
Use its own communications team to make posters and social media posts, connecting with schools, colleges and communities.
Connect with headteachers and schools’ councils, student unions and pupil groups.
Attend community events and conferences to raise awareness of the work they do.
Make sure the voices of all children are heard with the help of young people from minority groups, known as ‘community seats’.
Members’ goals have been laid out in the manifesto.
Gabriella, who represents St Austell and Newquay, said: “Ensuring young people are involved in decisions that affect them in their school life, such as changes to uniform and times of the school day.”
Cadan from St Ives added: “Better access to support in schools for children and young people for mental health and wellbeing.”
Ruby, who represents Truro and Falmouth, said: “Making sure that all children and young people in Cornwall have someone they can go to to talk about their mental wellbeing without judgement or stigma.”
Reuben, who represents North Cornwall, said: “Make the future for all young people better, working together to improve the outcome for all children, especially those with learning difficulties and disabilities.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, the cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “This manifesto is super impressive, and I know it will make a real difference in shaping the future of Cornwall for children and young people.
“The Youth Council plays a crucial role in holding Cornwall Council to account, letting us know what we do right, what we do wrong, and what we need to be focusing on more.
“There is a permanent seat on the Cornwall Leadership Board for the Chair of Cornwall Youth Council and recently a representative from the Youth Council sat on the selection panel to help choose our new Chief Operating Officer – one of the top jobs at the council.
“This is all part of the council’s pledge to make Cornwall a brilliant place to be a child and grow up, and we can only do that by listening to and working closely with young people themselves.
“I’m really looking forward to working with these brilliant young people to make sure they all achieve their goals.”