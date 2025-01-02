A NEW diagnostic test which could transform how thyroid lumps are assessed, potentially sparing hundreds of patients from unnecessary surgery while saving money for the NHS is being trialled here in Cornwall.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust are leading the way with this pioneering research, which is being coordinated by Leonie Wheeldon, a Consultant Biomedical Scientist in Diagnostic Cytopathology.
The study, which is being supported by eight hospital sites across the UK, will evaluate a new molecular test called Thyroidprint, which analyses the genetic profile of cells collected during fine needle aspiration (FNA).
This test provides a risk score to determine whether a lump is low-risk (likely benign) or high-risk (concerning), helping doctors make more informed decisions.
Importantly, the test can be carried out locally, using existing laboratory equipment already in use for other types of cancer testing, such as melanoma and colorectal cancer.
If successful, this innovation could reduce the need for invasive surgeries and the associated risks, improving care for patients and lowering costs for the NHS.
Currently, thyroid lumps are assessed using a FNA. While most results clearly identify whether a lump is benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), about 25 per cent of cases fall into a ‘grey zone’ where results are inconclusive. This uncertainty can lead to unnecessary surgeries - with up to 75 per cent of these operations later revealing no cancer.
“This study has the potential to streamline thyroid cancer pathways, significantly reduce the number of unnecessary surgeries for patients, improving their quality of life and reducing costs for the NHS.”
Back in April, Leonie was named the Biomedical Scientist of the Year at the prestigious Advancing Healthcare Awards 2024.
Judges chose Leonie as they felt she: “Brings real benefits to patients, with a powerful combination of service innovation and biomedical scientist training and development that has international reach – a real ambassador for her profession.”