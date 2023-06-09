GREGGS has continued its long-anticipated and slow march across the Tamar with the opening of its fourth store in Cornwall.
Their latest outlet, on U2 Enterprise Park, Saltash, opened today (June 10), and joins Launceston, St Austell and Truro as locations for the food outlet.
The retailer said that it has created additional job opportunities in the area, with 13 new jobs coming to Saltash and sees Greggs employ more than 50 people in Cornwall.
The shop will sell an extensive range of products, including freshly prepared salads and sandwiches, savouries, breakfast items, fairtrade coffee, bakes (including vegan-friendly alternatives), and sweet treats as well as recently launched hot food options such as potato wedges and chicken goujons.
Greggs has been providing a free breakfast to children who need it for more than two decades and is set to open a new Breakfast Club in Cornwall in Launceston in the following weeks. Supporting in the Company’s aim to help make the world a better place as outlined in The Greggs Pledge, the Breakfast Clubs form one of its key commitments to help build stronger, healthier communities. Greggs now has more than 800 Breakfast Clubs across the UK, which provide breakfast to over 50,000 school children every school day.
Roisin Currie, Chief Executive at Greggs commented: “We look forward to opening Greggs in Saltash and are delighted that our products have been so warmly received by our customers across the county. As well as being able to offer a brilliant experience to customers when they visit us, we’re always keen to ensure we can make a positive impact to local communities and the jobs we have created - along with the incoming Breakfast Club (hopefully with more to follow) - is testament to that in Cornwall.”
“Driven by customer demand, the new opening forms an integral part of our wider growth strategy and contributes to our target of opening 150 net shops in 2023. We’re thankful for the support we’ve had from our Cornish customers and look forward to building on this success in the future.”
Aileen Deal, Saltash shop manager added: “It’s hugely exciting to welcome Greggs to Saltash. We have a fantastic variety of products on offer, from savoury and sweet treats to freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, all ready to serve seven days a week from early morning to evening.”